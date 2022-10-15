headset

Phil Foden signs bumper new five-year contract « on: Today at 06:24:54 AM »



what a wedge for a lad of 22, that said he is a very very good player .. money might be nuts in football. but to be fair he is a top player I enjoy watching more so in a City shirt on Sky.



he often does it week in and week out so sort of earns wages if you like as crazy as 200k a week is



doesn't seem to pull off the same type of form for England which does bug me as an England supporter.



he will probably stay with Man City for most of his football life is my guess.





