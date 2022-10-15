Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 15, 2022, 07:16:02 AM
Author Topic: Phil Foden signs bumper new five-year contract  (Read 13 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:24:54 AM »
worth whopping £200k a week as Man City star TREBLES his wages..

what a wedge for a lad of 22, that said he is a very very good player .. money might be nuts in football. but to be fair he is a top player I enjoy watching more so in a City shirt on Sky.

he often does it week in and week out so sort of earns wages if you like as crazy as 200k a week is

doesn't seem to pull off the same type of form for England which does bug me as an England supporter.

he will probably stay with Man City for most of his football life is my guess.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20110685/phil-foden-signs-new-contract-man-city/
