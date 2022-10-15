headset

Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Ivan Toney for England.



I'm with the pundits and I've said it before that penalty-taking technique is sort of nerve-racking to watch in one sense if you are backing him to score but he does equally hit the back of the net with them.





he has to go to Qatar for me and Thomas Frank is earning his stripes in the premier league as a manager





the big boys will be circling them two soon



