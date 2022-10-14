Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Morrissey  (Read 293 times)
Bernie
« on: October 14, 2022, 11:49:49 AM »
Never really been a fan of the guys music, but he's asking some very unsettling questions with his music these days.

No wonder the hard left hate him so much.


https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/morrisey-is-right-about-the-manchester-arena-bombing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: October 14, 2022, 03:23:26 PM »
Jesus Bernie! Are you now suggesting that in some way 'the hard left' (ffs) are less outraged than Conservative voters about muslim terrorist attacks

Fucking hell, man.

And no, I don't know the names of any terrorist attackers - I have no clue why that should make Morrissey think I don't care. Jesus, this is terrible shit.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: October 14, 2022, 03:47:06 PM »
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise  whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: October 14, 2022, 04:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on October 14, 2022, 03:47:06 PM
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise  whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.

Who is/are this hard left?
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: October 14, 2022, 05:19:34 PM »
Easy to spot, they're the ones, with no answers, only hate.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: October 14, 2022, 05:39:02 PM »
Everyone is the hard left if you listen to thin skinned tories. The Bank of England, the city, sky news, childrens TV presenters, hedge fund managers, judges,  jurors,  candlestick makers.
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: October 15, 2022, 01:31:41 PM »
Everyone is Hard Right if you listen to the thin-skinned snowflakes screaming about the 'Hard Right'

So there...
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:19:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 14, 2022, 04:27:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on October 14, 2022, 03:47:06 PM
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise  whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.

Who is/are this hard left?

An evil cult who would happily round up the middle classes, to send to the Gulags for a life of hard labour, whilst their children are sent to indoctrination camps. Meanwhile at the same time they are such "snowflakes" they will be left trembling with fear and frustration by Farage because "he tells it like it is" Basically!
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:57:10 PM »
Not bad, that jc
