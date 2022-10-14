The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.
Who is/are this hard left?
An evil cult who would happily round up the middle classes, to send to the Gulags for a life of hard labour, whilst their children are sent to indoctrination camps. Meanwhile at the same time they are such "snowflakes" they will be left trembling with fear and frustration by Farage because "he tells it like it is" Basically!