October 15, 2022, 03:41:30 PM
Author Topic: Morrissey  (Read 166 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 AM »
Never really been a fan of the guys music, but he's asking some very unsettling questions with his music these days.

No wonder the hard left hate him so much.


https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/morrisey-is-right-about-the-manchester-arena-bombing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:23:26 PM »
Jesus Bernie! Are you now suggesting that in some way 'the hard left' (ffs) are less outraged than Conservative voters about muslim terrorist attacks

Fucking hell, man.

And no, I don't know the names of any terrorist attackers - I have no clue why that should make Morrissey think I don't care. Jesus, this is terrible shit.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:47:06 PM »
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise  whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 03:47:06 PM
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise  whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.

Who is/are this hard left?
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 PM »
Easy to spot, they're the ones, with no answers, only hate.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:39:02 PM »
Everyone is the hard left if you listen to thin skinned tories. The Bank of England, the city, sky news, childrens TV presenters, hedge fund managers, judges,  jurors,  candlestick makers.
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:31:41 PM »
Everyone is Hard Right if you listen to the thin-skinned snowflakes screaming about the 'Hard Right'

So there...
