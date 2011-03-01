Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 800





Posts: 7 800 Morrissey « on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 AM »



No wonder the hard left hate him so much.





https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/morrisey-is-right-about-the-manchester-arena-bombing



Never really been a fan of the guys music, but he's asking some very unsettling questions with his music these days.No wonder the hard left hate him so much. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 871







Posts: 17 871 Re: Morrissey « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:23:26 PM » Jesus Bernie! Are you now suggesting that in some way 'the hard left' (ffs) are less outraged than Conservative voters about muslim terrorist attacks



Fucking hell, man.



And no, I don't know the names of any terrorist attackers - I have no clue why that should make Morrissey think I don't care. Jesus, this is terrible shit. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 880





Posts: 880 Re: Morrissey « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:47:06 PM » The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.

They ignore, minimise and apologise whenever possible.

Not hard to work out why, either. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 880





Posts: 880 Re: Morrissey « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 PM » Easy to spot, they're the ones, with no answers, only hate. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 781







Posts: 4 781 Re: Morrissey « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:39:02 PM » Everyone is the hard left if you listen to thin skinned tories. The Bank of England, the city, sky news, childrens TV presenters, hedge fund managers, judges, jurors, candlestick makers. Logged