October 14, 2022, 08:04:11 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Morrissey
Author
Topic: Morrissey (Read 101 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 800
Morrissey
«
on:
Today
at 11:49:49 AM »
Never really been a fan of the guys music, but he's asking some very unsettling questions with his music these days.
No wonder the hard left hate him so much.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/morrisey-is-right-about-the-manchester-arena-bombing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 870
Re: Morrissey
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:23:26 PM »
Jesus Bernie! Are you now suggesting that in some way 'the hard left' (ffs) are less outraged than Conservative voters about muslim terrorist attacks
Fucking hell, man.
And no, I don't know the names of any terrorist attackers - I have no clue why that should make Morrissey think I don't care. Jesus, this is terrible shit.
Rutters
Posts: 876
Re: Morrissey
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:47:06 PM »
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 870
Re: Morrissey
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:47:06 PM
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.
Who is/are this hard left?
Rutters
Posts: 876
Re: Morrissey
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:19:34 PM »
Easy to spot, they're the ones, with no answers, only hate.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 780
Re: Morrissey
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:39:02 PM »
Everyone is the hard left if you listen to thin skinned tories. The Bank of England, the city, sky news, childrens TV presenters, hedge fund managers, judges, jurors, candlestick makers.
