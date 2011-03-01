Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Morrissey  (Read 64 times)
Bernie
on: Today at 11:49:49 AM
Never really been a fan of the guys music, but he's asking some very unsettling questions with his music these days.

No wonder the hard left hate him so much.


https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/morrisey-is-right-about-the-manchester-arena-bombing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:26 PM
Jesus Bernie! Are you now suggesting that in some way 'the hard left' (ffs) are less outraged than Conservative voters about muslim terrorist attacks

Fucking hell, man.

And no, I don't know the names of any terrorist attackers - I have no clue why that should make Morrissey think I don't care. Jesus, this is terrible shit.
Rutters
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:47:06 PM
The Hard Left can't even call Islamic Terrorism what it is.
They ignore, minimise and apologise  whenever possible.
Not hard to work out why, either.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:27:41 PM
Who is/are this hard left?
