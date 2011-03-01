Re: Morrissey « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:26 PM » Jesus Bernie! Are you now suggesting that in some way 'the hard left' (ffs) are less outraged than Conservative voters about muslim terrorist attacks



Fucking hell, man.



And no, I don't know the names of any terrorist attackers - I have no clue why that should make Morrissey think I don't care. Jesus, this is terrible shit.