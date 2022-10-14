Welcome,
October 14, 2022, 01:23:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Morrissey
Author
Topic: Morrissey
Bernie
Morrissey
Today
at 11:49:49 AM »
Never really been a fan of the guys music, but he's asking some very unsettling questions with his music these days.
No wonder the hard left hate him so much.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/morrisey-is-right-about-the-manchester-arena-bombing
