Posts: 6 275 Now over-50s can get a Covid booster « on: October 13, 2022, 06:02:55 AM »





I'm not one for scare-mongering, but I would get it folks, and the flu jab,.,





it could be a tough winter ahead - im told from family working in the NHS.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11307589/Now-50s-Covid-booster.html Roll-out widens in face of surging virus rates - as health bosses open up flu jab bookings online for first time amid 'twindemic' fears,.,./

Re: Now over-50s can get a Covid booster « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 AM » been tortured every day for weeks for my 4th booster i am only in my 40s but got a health implication so got it early doors but a very close family member has had two pulmonary embolisms since the booster so that's me not getting anymore.

Re: Now over-50s can get a Covid booster « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:11:46 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ICBBK-d-C0



In the US, CDC (Centre for Disease & Control) stated no health benefit for 18 to 49 yr olds to take booster.

And no health benefits to vaccinate kids.

This was deliberately kept out of the stats by Fauci (highest paid bureaucrat in the US).

He had connections to the research going on in labs in Wuhan.



I think the vaccine generally helped to save lives.

But for authorities to apply mandates and recommend involving kids was a frightening overreach.

In the US, CDC (Centre for Disease & Control) stated no health benefit for 18 to 49 yr olds to take booster.

And no health benefits to vaccinate kids.

This was deliberately kept out of the stats by Fauci (highest paid bureaucrat in the US).

He had connections to the research going on in labs in Wuhan.

I think the vaccine generally helped to save lives.

But for authorities to apply mandates and recommend involving kids was a frightening overreach.

Masks were needed to offset the stench of corruption.

Re: Now over-50s can get a Covid booster « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:47:05 PM »



Asked nursey about the covid booster latest. Theyre still issuing it in tiers, starting with the really old (like headset ) and the vunerable. They have a few other levels to get through before they get to my age group!



Just been for flu jab (I'm 58).

Asked nursey about the covid booster latest. Theyre still issuing it in tiers, starting with the really old (like headset) and the vunerable. They have a few other levels to get through before they get to my age group!

No qualms about getting it (having already suffered from covid itself)!