October 15, 2022, 07:15:43 AM
Author Topic: Now over-50s can get a Covid booster  (Read 175 times)
headset
« on: October 13, 2022, 06:02:55 AM »
Roll-out widens in face of surging virus rates - as health bosses open up flu jab bookings online for first time amid 'twindemic' fears,.,./


I'm not one for scare-mongering, but I would get it folks, and the flu jab,.,


it could be a tough winter ahead - im told from family working in the NHS.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11307589/Now-50s-Covid-booster.html
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2022, 01:10:18 PM »
No thanks
V6
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 AM »
been tortured every day for weeks for my 4th booster i am only in my 40s but got a health implication so got it early doors but a very close family member has had two pulmonary embolisms since the booster so that's me not getting anymore.
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:53:07 AM »
Not for me.

Some very disturbing things coming out about these vaccines now.
Tintin
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:11:46 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ICBBK-d-C0

In the US, CDC (Centre for Disease & Control) stated no health benefit for 18 to 49 yr olds to take booster.
And no health benefits to vaccinate kids.
This was deliberately kept out of the stats by Fauci (highest paid bureaucrat in the US).
He had connections to the research going on in labs in Wuhan.

I think the vaccine generally helped to save lives.
But for authorities to apply mandates and recommend involving kids was a frightening overreach.
Masks were needed to offset the stench of corruption.
Flyers Nap
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:24:55 PM »
Not a fookin cat in hells
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:47:05 PM »
Just been for flu jab (I'm 58).

Asked nursey about the covid booster latest.  Theyre still issuing it in tiers, starting with the really old (like headset  mcl) and the vunerable.  They have a few other levels to get through before they get to my age group!

No qualms about getting it (having already suffered from covid itself)!
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:37:58 AM »
I'm in lads and will never deny it  - each to their own on if you do or don't


I'm on the list for it Pidgeon. but 58 you will be in before me fella - i ain't even reached 52 yet never mind 55 or 58 or in towersy's case 60...god bless him still with a tuft on his head rava
