MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 778







Posts: 4 778 Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem « Reply #1 on: October 12, 2022, 10:05:27 PM » They would struggle initally but after a few seasons of prem money they would both be top 8 clubs. Do hope it never happens tbough, definitely dont need all that medieval sectarian shite polluting England. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 654





Posts: 654 Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem « Reply #2 on: October 12, 2022, 10:37:51 PM » Don’t want to be part the union according to Sturgeon but want to be part of our Football League. Fuck em and that’s aside all the sectarian shite. It would be poisonous Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 266





Posts: 6 266 Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:31:59 AM »





liked or disliked.





two huge clubs with some fanbase that reaches out worldwide.





MON THE BEARS!



They would bring something to the English leagues that's for sure, and I'm in agreeance with others they would soon make an impact after a few years of sky money, and sponsorships would rocket with them.liked or disliked.two huge clubs with some fanbase that reaches out worldwide.MON THE BEARS! Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 140





Posts: 1 140 Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:38:29 PM » The " after a few seasons shite" .........they would NOT survive regardless , shilte league for 2 bigots to control ......best left to their bile Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow