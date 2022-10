MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 777







Posts: 4 777 Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 PM » They would struggle initally but after a few seasons of prem money they would both be top 8 clubs. Do hope it never happens tbough, definitely dont need all that medieval sectarian shite polluting England. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 653





Posts: 653 Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:51 PM » Donít want to be part the union according to Sturgeon but want to be part of our Football League. Fuck em and thatís aside all the sectarian shite. It would be poisonous Logged