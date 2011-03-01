Welcome,
October 13, 2022, 01:02:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rangers and Celtic in the Prem
Author
Topic: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem (Read 39 times)
Gray Squirrel
,
MF(c) DOOM
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 862
Rangers and Celtic in the Prem
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:17 PM
Great result tonight
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 777
Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:27 PM
They would struggle initally but after a few seasons of prem money they would both be top 8 clubs. Do hope it never happens tbough, definitely dont need all that medieval sectarian shite polluting England.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 653
Re: Rangers and Celtic in the Prem
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:51 PM
Dont want to be part the union according to Sturgeon but want to be part of our Football League. Fuck em and thats aside all the sectarian shite. It would be poisonous
