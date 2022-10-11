Welcome,
October 21, 2022, 05:36:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This search for a manager.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 849
This search for a manager.
It's starting to look a little farcical now. What sort of manager does Gibson want? Will he have the complete control that Wilder seemed to want,or will he simply be a coach/ man manager to the players that Scott recruits? I suspect the latter as Gibson has decided to go down the DoF route. In which case I suspect the job could well go to one of our existing coaching staff, or probably someone like Lee Cattermole. The whole thing is beginning to drag on. Leo is not the answer ,and perhaps neither is Cattermole. Whatever the outcome of this tortuous process this group of rather below average players need someone who can get more out of them than Wilder could. I'm not holding my breath.
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: This search for a manager.
Gibson has appointed a rookie in Scott and gave him the gig as Head Of Football - his job is to effectively oversee all potential transfers, making all the key decisions, whilst shaping the club going forward - that is some responsibility for a person who has essentially worked as a scout for Burnley and Norwich.
Will the manager have any say on new transfers, or is he supposed to trust Scotts judgment and let him get on with it?
Will the potential new manager be happy with the clubs philosophy?
On top of that, as well as attempting to sort out a sorry bunch of players, the other problem which the new manager has is the amateurs above him which he has to work alongside:
Firstly, is Scott fully qualified / trusted to make the correct signings? (so far, his signings have been questionable to say the least).
Secondly, Neil Bausor is a clown.
Finally, Gibson simply does not have the capital to compete with most clubs in the Championship, let alone the Premier league - we are being overtaken (financially) by clubs which are smaller than us.
Tough job for the new manager (whoever that may be)
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
Inglorious you are absolutely right.
Bud Wiser
Re: This search for a manager.
I can just picture Kieran Scott's job interview now.
Gibson:
"Well Kieran, your brief is to deliver the next James Maddison & Teemu Pukki."
Scott:
"No problem, Mr Chairman."
Gibson:
"Ah good. The jobs yours."
ONE YEAR LATER
Gibson:
"Well Kieran, which Premier League quality midfielder & forward did you manage to bring in to the club?"
Scott:
"Well Steve, I, er, managed to see off PSG, Barcelona & Bayern to land Massimo Luongo & Mathew Hoppe."
Gibson:
"Wow! Excellent work. Neil Bausor and I will be sorting out an immediate contract extension for you."
Scott:
"Cheers sucker...Er, I mean Gaffer."
Bernie
Re: This search for a manager.
Michael Carrick fucked us off.
Who would want the job as manager if it's not up to you which players you sign?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: This search for a manager.
Quote from: Bernie on October 12, 2022, 09:21:38 AM
Who would want the job as manager if it's not up to you which players you sign?
Is that a known fact or an often repeated opinion? Seriously
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: This search for a manager.
Personally, I think Carlos Corberan would be an ideal candidate.
However, I think the further time progresses, they will opt for the easy option and give it to Scotts friend - Rob Edwards.
kippers
Re: This search for a manager.
and how do you work that out?
He's just been blown out by a Greek side - 2 wins from 11.
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
And still the farce continues.
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: This search for a manager.
Quote from: kippers on October 12, 2022, 12:17:34 PM
and how do you work that out?
He's just been blown out by a Greek side - 2 wins from 11.
He has got experience in this league.
He got Huddersfield to third position on a limited budget.
He has worked under a D.O.F
He is passionate.
He has a good footballing philosophy - likes to play attacking football / keeping fitness levels to a maximum.
He has worked alongside Bielsa.
He has a burning desire to get a championship side promoted to the Premier league.
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: This search for a manager.
That said, its irrelevant as I dont believe that it will be Corberan (foolishly, hes probably not even on the clubs radar).
Corberan (as well other potential candidates) will have his / their own demands which the club wont be able to give assurances on.
As I have said above, the club will go with a Yes man someone who will comply with the clubs new model
They will end up giving the job to Edwards.
kippers
Re: This search for a manager.
Sounds to much like Corbyn for me, and for that fact, I'm out.
Ben G
Re: This search for a manager.
Huddersfield look very organised against us at the back end of last season.
kippers
Re: This search for a manager.
Cardiff
Rotherham
Birmingham
All looked very organized against us this season
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
Under Wider post our FA Cup run last season,and even during that run, our defence looked extremely brittle. Particularly away from home. Being organised we were not. Tav's energy and enthusiasm masked much of the failings of our midfield. At times he was doing the work of two players. Now we look like a relegation side. Wilder did us no favours by playing a system that his players couldn't play. I think he's been sussed as a one trick pony and I'm pleased he's gone. Forget about getting into the playoffs just avoid relegation.We need a coach who will put some shape into the team,get them fitter and prepared to battle in every game. It's not going to be pretty but it's essential that Boro don't go down. If they do they will continue to slide. Look what happened to Bolton. The same could happen to Boro,and we could easily end up in League Two.Whoever takes over has a massive task. Let's hope for once Gibson and his cronies get it right.
Ben G
Re: This search for a manager.
I think Gibbo is waiting for Brendan Rodgers to get the tin-tack
Logged
Snoozy
Re: This search for a manager.
Quote from: Ben G on October 12, 2022, 08:45:38 PM
I think Gibbo is waiting for Brendan Rodgers to get the tin-tack
We need Buck Rodgers
headset
Re: This search for a manager.
what will be will be - I think this one will get played close to the chest until the right man is given the nod,.,
one think about Steve Gibson he is not loose-lipped until the time is right and a decision has been made then it gets leaked from the winning candidate
my money is still on Carrick getting it.
Rodgers would be a good shout but well above us.
did you hear about Leicster banning birthday wishes for supporters on a match day
they've had a load requests for Zak Rodgers and Brendan Nout - all true apparently
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
Boro giving a very good impression of leadership paralysis.
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
Looks like Lee Cattermole is emerging as favorite. Well I never! Its a bit like the pre season ticket push. Over promise and then under deliver. My view is that this squad is so poor if Jesus came back he couldnt get much out of them.
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
Jeez its nearly a month now and still no decision. Couldnt organise a piss up in a brewery.
