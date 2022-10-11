Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 833 This search for a manager. « on: October 11, 2022, 06:58:21 PM » It's starting to look a little farcical now. What sort of manager does Gibson want? Will he have the complete control that Wilder seemed to want,or will he simply be a coach/ man manager to the players that Scott recruits? I suspect the latter as Gibson has decided to go down the DoF route. In which case I suspect the job could well go to one of our existing coaching staff, or probably someone like Lee Cattermole. The whole thing is beginning to drag on. Leo is not the answer ,and perhaps neither is Cattermole. Whatever the outcome of this tortuous process this group of rather below average players need someone who can get more out of them than Wilder could. I'm not holding my breath. « Last Edit: October 11, 2022, 07:01:53 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 553Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #1 on: October 11, 2022, 08:53:05 PM » Gibson has appointed a rookie in Scott and gave him the gig as Head Of Football - his job is to effectively oversee all potential transfers, making all the key decisions, whilst shaping the club going forward - that is some responsibility for a person who has essentially worked as a scout for Burnley and Norwich.



Will the manager have any say on new transfers, or is he supposed to trust Scotts judgment and let him get on with it?



Will the potential new manager be happy with the clubs philosophy?



On top of that, as well as attempting to sort out a sorry bunch of players, the other problem which the new manager has is the amateurs above him which he has to work alongside:



Firstly, is Scott fully qualified / trusted to make the correct signings? (so far, his signings have been questionable to say the least).



Secondly, Neil Bausor is a clown.



Finally, Gibson simply does not have the capital to compete with most clubs in the Championship, let alone the Premier league - we are being overtaken (financially) by clubs which are smaller than us.



Tough job for the new manager (whoever that may be)

Bud Wiser

Posts: 10 363Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #3 on: October 11, 2022, 09:33:13 PM » I can just picture Kieran Scott's job interview now.



Gibson: "Well Kieran, your brief is to deliver the next James Maddison & Teemu Pukki."



Scott: "No problem, Mr Chairman."



Gibson: "Ah good. The jobs yours."



ONE YEAR LATER



Gibson: "Well Kieran, which Premier League quality midfielder & forward did you manage to bring in to the club?"



Scott: "Well Steve, I, er, managed to see off PSG, Barcelona & Bayern to land Massimo Luongo & Mathew Hoppe."



Gibson: "Wow! Excellent work. Neil Bausor and I will be sorting out an immediate contract extension for you."



Scott: "Cheers sucker...Er, I mean Gaffer."

Bernie

Posts: 7 797 Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:38 AM » Michael Carrick fucked us off.



Who would want the job as manager if it's not up to you which players you sign? Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 553Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:11:05 AM » Personally, I think Carlos Corberan would be an ideal candidate.



However, I think the further time progresses, they will opt for the easy option and give it to Scotts friend - Rob Edwards.

kippers

Posts: 3 452 Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:17:34 PM » and how do you work that out?

He's just been blown out by a Greek side - 2 wins from 11. Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 553Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:03:55 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:17:34 PM and how do you work that out?

He's just been blown out by a Greek side - 2 wins from 11.



 He has got experience in this league.

 He got Huddersfield to third position on a limited budget.

 He has worked under a D.O.F

 He is passionate.

 He has a good footballing philosophy - likes to play attacking football / keeping fitness levels to a maximum.

 He has worked alongside Bielsa.

 He has a burning desire to get a championship side promoted to the Premier league.

Inglorious_Basterd

That said, its irrelevant as I dont believe that it will be Corberan (foolishly, hes probably not even on the clubs radar).



Corberan (as well other potential candidates) will have his / their own demands which the club wont be able to give assurances on.



As I have said above, the club will go with a Yes man someone who will comply with the clubs new model



They will end up giving the job to Edwards.