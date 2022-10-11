|
Inglorious_Basterd
Gibson has appointed a rookie in Scott and gave him the gig as Head Of Football - his job is to effectively oversee all potential transfers, making all the key decisions, whilst shaping the club going forward - that is some responsibility for a person who has essentially worked as a scout for Burnley and Norwich.
Will the manager have any say on new transfers, or is he supposed to trust Scotts judgment and let him get on with it?
Will the potential new manager be happy with the clubs philosophy?
On top of that, as well as attempting to sort out a sorry bunch of players, the other problem which the new manager has is the amateurs above him which he has to work alongside:
Firstly, is Scott fully qualified / trusted to make the correct signings? (so far, his signings have been questionable to say the least).
Secondly, Neil Bausor is a clown.
Finally, Gibson simply does not have the capital to compete with most clubs in the Championship, let alone the Premier league - we are being overtaken (financially) by clubs which are smaller than us.
Tough job for the new manager (whoever that may be)
Inglorious_Basterd
and how do you work that out?
He's just been blown out by a Greek side - 2 wins from 11.
He has got experience in this league.
He got Huddersfield to third position on a limited budget.
He has worked under a D.O.F
He is passionate.
He has a good footballing philosophy - likes to play attacking football / keeping fitness levels to a maximum.
He has worked alongside Bielsa.
He has a burning desire to get a championship side promoted to the Premier league.
