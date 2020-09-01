Welcome,
October 12, 2022, 01:38:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This search for a manager.
Author
Topic: This search for a manager.
Bill Buxton
This search for a manager.
Yesterday
at 06:58:21 PM
It's starting to look a little farcical now. What sort of manager does Gibson want? Will he have the complete control that Wilder seemed to want,or will he simply be a coach/ man manager to the players that Scott recruits? I suspect the latter as Gibson has decided to go down the DoF route. In which case I suspect the job could well go to one of our existing coaching staff, or probably someone like Lee Cattermole. The whole thing is beginning to drag on. Leo is not the answer ,and perhaps neither is Cattermole. Whatever the outcome of this tortuous process this group of rather below average players need someone who can get more out of them than Wilder could. I'm not holding my breath.
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:01:53 PM by Bill Buxton
»
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: This search for a manager.
Yesterday
at 08:53:05 PM
Gibson has appointed a rookie in Scott and gave him the gig as Head Of Football - his job is to effectively oversee all potential transfers, making all the key decisions, whilst shaping the club going forward - that is some responsibility for a person who has essentially worked as a scout for Burnley and Norwich.
Will the manager have any say on new transfers, or is he supposed to trust Scotts judgment and let him get on with it?
Will the potential new manager be happy with the clubs philosophy?
As well as attempting to sort out a sorry bunch of players, the other problem which the new manager has is the amateurs above him which he has to work alongside:
Firstly, is Scott fully qualified / trusted to make the correct signings? (so far, his signings have been questionable to say the least).
Secondly, Neil Bausor is a clown.
Finally, Gibson simply does not have the capital to compete with most clubs in the Championship, let alone the Premier league - we are being overtaken (financially) by clubs which are smaller than us.
Tough job for the new manager (whoever that may be)
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:10:08 PM by Inglorious_Basterd
»
Bill Buxton
Re: This search for a manager.
Yesterday
at 09:28:19 PM
Inglorious you are absolutely right.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: This search for a manager.
Yesterday
at 09:33:13 PM
I can just picture Kieran Scott's job interview now.
Gibson:
"Well Kieran, your brief is to deliver the next James Maddison & Teemu Pukki."
Scott:
"No problem, Mr Chairman."
Gibson:
"Ah good. The jobs yours."
ONE YEAR LATER
Gibson:
"Well Kieran, which Premier League quality midfielder & forward did you manage to bring in to the club?"
Scott:
"Well Steve, I, er, managed to see off PSG, Barcelona & Bayern to land Massimo Luongo & Mathew Hoppe."
Gibson:
"Wow! Excellent work. Neil Bausor and I will be sorting out an immediate contract extension for you."
Scott:
"Cheers sucker...Er, I mean Gaffer."
