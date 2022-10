Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 550





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 550Au revoir, Shosanna!

Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:05 PM » Gibson has appointed a rookie in Scott and gave him the gig as “Head Of Football” - his job is to effectively oversee all potential transfers, making all the key decisions, whilst shaping the club going forward - that is some responsibility for a person who has essentially worked as a scout for Burnley and Norwich.



Will the manager have any say on new transfers, or is he supposed to trust Scott’s judgment and let him get on with it?



Will the potential new manager be happy with the clubs philosophy?



As well as attempting to sort out a sorry bunch of players, the other problem which the new manager has is the amateurs above him which he has to work alongside:



Firstly, is Scott fully qualified / trusted to make the correct signings? (so far, his signings have been questionable to say the least).



Secondly, Neil Bausor is a clown.



Finally, Gibson simply does not have the capital to compete with most clubs in the Championship, let alone the Premier league - we are being overtaken (financially) by clubs which are smaller than us.



Tough job for the new manager (whoever that may be)…