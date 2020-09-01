Inglorious_Basterd

Re: This search for a manager. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:05 PM » Gibson has appointed a rookie in Scott and gave him the gig as Head Of Football - his job is to effectively oversee all potential transfers, making all the key decisions, whilst shaping the club going forward - that is some responsibility for a person who has essentially worked as a scout for Burnley and Norwich.



Will the manager have any say on new transfers, or is he supposed to trust Scotts judgment and let him get on with it?



Will the potential new manager be happy with the clubs philosophy?



As well as attempting to sort out a sorry bunch of players, the other problem which the new manager has is the amateurs above him which he has to work alongside:



Firstly, is Scott fully qualified / trusted to make the correct signings? (so far, his signings have been questionable to say the least).



Secondly, Neil Bausor is a clown.



Finally, Gibson simply does not have the capital to compete with most clubs in the Championship, let alone the Premier league - we are being overtaken (financially) by clubs which are smaller than us.



Tough job for the new manager (whoever that may be)