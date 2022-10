calamity

Tom Watson « on: October 11, 2022, 01:44:56 PM » Recommended by Starmer for a peerage. A disgraceful excuse of a man who shouldn’t be anywhere near public life after supporting/championing Carl Beech.



The House of Lords should be done away with, I can’t believe Starmer supports this, not just because of the fact Watson is a scummy bastard, but also because surely an unelected house is the antithesis of what labour should stand for.



The political landscape in the Uk, no, the world, is full of self-serving vermin.