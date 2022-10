Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 833 Bruce sacked « on: October 10, 2022, 11:57:40 AM » No surprise there. I wonder when The white smoke will be seen drifting up over the Riverside to announce the coming of the Messiah?

kippers

Posts: 3 452 Re: Bruce sacked « Reply #1 on: October 10, 2022, 01:17:35 PM » If he becomes Boro manager, its safe to say our attendances would be sub 10k.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 833 Re: Bruce sacked « Reply #2 on: October 10, 2022, 03:51:07 PM » Gibbo has made some dodgy appointments but I don't think Bruce will be anywhere near his shortlist. We hope!!

Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 553Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Bruce sacked « Reply #3 on: October 10, 2022, 09:07:53 PM »



Let’s face it, considering Gibson was stupid enough to do this, anything is possible…















It wouldn't surprise me.Let's face it, considering Gibson was stupid enough to do this, anything is possible…