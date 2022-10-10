Welcome,
October 13, 2022, 07:34:47 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bruce sacked
Author
Topic: Bruce sacked (Read 231 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 833
Bruce sacked
October 10, 2022, 11:57:20 AM »
No surprise there. I wonder when The white smoke will be seen drifting up over the Riverside to announce the coming of the Messiah?
kippers
Posts: 3 452
Re: Bruce sacked
October 10, 2022, 01:17:35 PM »
If he becomes Boro manager, its safe to say our attendances would be sub 10k.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 833
Re: Bruce sacked
October 10, 2022, 03:51:07 PM »
Gibbo has made some dodgy appointments but I dont think Bruce will be anywhere near his shortlist. We hope!!
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 553
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Bruce sacked
October 10, 2022, 09:07:53 PM »
It wouldnt surprise me.
Lets face it, considering Gibson was stupid enough to do this, anything is possible
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
headset
Posts: 6 266
Re: Bruce sacked
Today
at 06:59:52 AM »
even I would throw the towel in if bruce gets the gig,
great career & player in the game, but his time is up now IMO
