Author Topic: Bruce sacked  (Read 128 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 11:57:20 AM »
No surprise there. I wonder when The white smoke will be seen drifting up over the Riverside to announce the coming of the Messiah?  :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:35 PM »
If he becomes Boro manager, its safe to say our attendances would be sub 10k.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:51:07 PM »
Gibbo has made some dodgy appointments but I dont think Bruce will be anywhere near his shortlist. We hope!!
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:07:53 PM »
It wouldnt surprise me.

Lets face it, considering Gibson was stupid enough to do this, anything is possible
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
