Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 828





Posts: 5 828 Bruce sacked « on: Today at 11:57:20 AM » No surprise there. I wonder when The white smoke will be seen drifting up over the Riverside to announce the coming of the Messiah? Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 449





Posts: 3 449 Re: Bruce sacked « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:35 PM » If he becomes Boro manager, its safe to say our attendances would be sub 10k. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 828





Posts: 5 828 Re: Bruce sacked « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:51:07 PM » Gibbo has made some dodgy appointments but I dont think Bruce will be anywhere near his shortlist. We hope!! Logged