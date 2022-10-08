Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 16, 2022, 01:29:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields  (Read 385 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 290


View Profile
« on: October 08, 2022, 07:46:00 PM »
let us hope these 2 get it on and save the face of boxing.

what a shocker boxing has had of late with the tyson fury / AJ piss about and then the piss-take of Eubank jnr and Conner Benn fuck about dopping scandel.


it makes you think Boxing is really a fuck up and fixed to fuck to suit those in need!!


hopefully, the ladies can put on a clean show next up--- next weeek..

That all said at least eddy hearn is consistent----------- with two failed boxing shows on the bounce monkey



lets hope as a promoter he makes a big comeback for the sake of uk boxing fans

for now, let the females give us our boxing fix!

Marshall to win by a KO.

https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12040/12712691/claressa-shields-losing-to-savannah-marshall-put-a-different-kind-of-fire-in-me
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 290


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2022, 06:56:37 AM »
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Experts who have shared the ring with both break down the undisputed championship fight


the build-up begins - I'm looking forward to this one - can the local lass Savanna Marshall do it?


I'm going yes but it's not nailed on and will be a good fight that's for sure


A Boro victory on Saturday against Blackburn then a night of ladies' boxing..


https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12712954/claressa-shields-vs-savannah-marshall-experts-who-have-shared-the-ring-with-both-break-down-the-undisputed-championship-fight
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 290


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:50:43 AM »
Shields vs Marshall: Predictions from experts ahead of huge Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall showdown
The hugely-anticipated Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall showdown is here; Shields and Marshall clash on Saturday live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm; our panel of experts have made their predictions for the fight


well, the big fight is very much upon us.

can the local northeast and Hartlepool lass do it and become the undisputed -- of course she can we are toghh stuff us, northeast lads and lasses.

i don't like some of the shit that Shields comes out with - she might be the current champ but doesn't conduct herself very well - the is biging yourself and, the fight up and then the is making a pure cunt of yourself and she's the latter lately.


Put her on her arse Savanna and send her back to America with that blingy as fuck necklace.


BRING IT HOME MARSHALL! :mido:

https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/15620/12712983/shields-vs-marshall-predictions-from-experts-ahead-of-huge-claressa-shields-vs-savannah-marshall-sho
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:58:03 AM by headset » Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 144


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 AM »
If you call yousrself the gwoat etc , you are a gobshite, self praise is no praise as they say , hope fully when SM connects , & she will , no blingy gobshites necklace will save her , she has become more erratic than ever at the weigh in , SM seems to have got into her head by smiling & doing little else .
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 290


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 PM »
it can't be a draw can it - its do or die for me,,, but like all fights these days I think it might have a trilogy if its a close one...

GB GB win for me...:ukfist:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 290


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 PM »
she won't go down Marshall... she is too toght for that... the yank can fight like
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:49 AM by headset » Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 783



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:43:12 AM »
Was a really good fight that and they were both very noble. Savannah was brave as anything but American lass was a cut above in terms of classnand was the clear winner.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 290


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:04:36 PM »
yes, two good lady fighters as is Katie Taylor.

if the yank wasn't so gobby you could get to like her coz she can fight - you can't take that from her.

Marshall should keep her head held high - she fought well but was outboxed in the end.

maybe they both have another pop at each other - Peter Fury can't go to the USA i think due to his 'record' monkey

could they sell out again over here - who knows i would watch them again - it was close but Shields deserved the win in the end


https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12720944/claressa-shields-beats-savannah-marshall-by-unanimous-decision-in-undisputed-middleweight-title-fight
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 