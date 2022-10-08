headset

Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields « on: October 08, 2022, 07:46:00 PM »



what a shocker boxing has had of late with the tyson fury / AJ piss about and then the piss-take of Eubank jnr and Conner Benn fuck about dopping scandel.





it makes you think Boxing is really a fuck up and fixed to fuck to suit those in need!!





hopefully, the ladies can put on a clean show next up--- next weeek..



That all said at least eddy hearn is consistent----------- with two failed boxing shows on the bounce







lets hope as a promoter he makes a big comeback for the sake of uk boxing fans



for now, let the females give us our boxing fix!



Marshall to win by a KO.



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12040/12712691/claressa-shields-losing-to-savannah-marshall-put-a-different-kind-of-fire-in-me













headset

Re: Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields « Reply #1 on: October 13, 2022, 06:56:37 AM »





the build-up begins - I'm looking forward to this one - can the local lass Savanna Marshall do it?





I'm going yes but it's not nailed on and will be a good fight that's for sure





A Boro victory on Saturday against Blackburn then a night of ladies' boxing..





https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12712954/claressa-shields-vs-savannah-marshall-experts-who-have-shared-the-ring-with-both-break-down-the-undisputed-championship-fight

headset

Re: Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:50:43 AM »

The hugely-anticipated Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall showdown is here; Shields and Marshall clash on Saturday live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm; our panel of experts have made their predictions for the fight





well, the big fight is very much upon us.



can the local northeast and Hartlepool lass do it and become the undisputed -- of course she can we are toghh stuff us, northeast lads and lasses.



i don't like some of the shit that Shields comes out with - she might be the current champ but doesn't conduct herself very well - the is biging yourself and, the fight up and then the is making a pure cunt of yourself and she's the latter lately.





Put her on her arse Savanna and send her back to America with that blingy as fuck necklace.





BRING IT HOME MARSHALL!



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/15620/12712983/shields-vs-marshall-predictions-from-experts-ahead-of-huge-claressa-shields-vs-savannah-marshall-sho

