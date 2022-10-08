headset

Offline



Posts: 6 266





Posts: 6 266 Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields « on: October 08, 2022, 07:46:00 PM »



what a shocker boxing has had of late with the tyson fury / AJ piss about and then the piss-take of Eubank jnr and Conner Benn fuck about dopping scandel.





it makes you think Boxing is really a fuck up and fixed to fuck to suit those in need!!





hopefully, the ladies can put on a clean show next up--- next weeek..



That all said at least eddy hearn is consistent----------- with two failed boxing shows on the bounce







lets hope as a promoter he makes a big comeback for the sake of uk boxing fans



for now, let the females give us our boxing fix!



Marshall to win by a KO.



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12040/12712691/claressa-shields-losing-to-savannah-marshall-put-a-different-kind-of-fire-in-me













let us hope these 2 get it on and save the face of boxing.what a shocker boxing has had of late with the tyson fury / AJ piss about and then the piss-take of Eubank jnr and Conner Benn fuck about dopping scandel.it makes you think Boxing is really a fuck up and fixed to fuck to suit those in need!!hopefully, the ladies can put on a clean show next up--- next weeek..That all said at least eddy hearn is consistent----------- with two failed boxing shows on the bouncelets hope as a promoter he makes a big comeback for the sake of uk boxing fansfor now, let the females give us our boxing fix!Marshall to win by a KO. Logged