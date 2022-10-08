Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields  (Read 189 times)
headset
« on: October 08, 2022, 07:46:00 PM »
let us hope these 2 get it on and save the face of boxing.

what a shocker boxing has had of late with the tyson fury / AJ piss about and then the piss-take of Eubank jnr and Conner Benn fuck about dopping scandel.


it makes you think Boxing is really a fuck up and fixed to fuck to suit those in need!!


hopefully, the ladies can put on a clean show next up--- next weeek..

That all said at least eddy hearn is consistent----------- with two failed boxing shows on the bounce monkey



lets hope as a promoter he makes a big comeback for the sake of uk boxing fans

for now, let the females give us our boxing fix!

Marshall to win by a KO.

https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12040/12712691/claressa-shields-losing-to-savannah-marshall-put-a-different-kind-of-fire-in-me
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:56:37 AM »
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Experts who have shared the ring with both break down the undisputed championship fight


the build-up begins - I'm looking forward to this one - can the local lass Savanna Marshall do it?


I'm going yes but it's not nailed on and will be a good fight that's for sure


A Boro victory on Saturday against Blackburn then a night of ladies' boxing..


https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12712954/claressa-shields-vs-savannah-marshall-experts-who-have-shared-the-ring-with-both-break-down-the-undisputed-championship-fight
