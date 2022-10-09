headset

Offline



Posts: 6 274





Posts: 6 274 Westys lot on Fly Me To the Moon « on: Yesterday at 06:54:56 PM »



with respect they seem to have all the answers to boro and the country's problem, and make it sound so easy... yet seem to do fuck all about it.





or am I reading the room wrong



,,..,,.,.,.,.,



should buy out Steve Gibson then put a plan together to take over the running of parliament and the country..with respect they seem to have all the answers to boro and the country's problem, and make it sound so easy... yet seem to do fuck all about it.or am I reading the room wrong,,..,,.,.,.,., Logged