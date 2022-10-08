Welcome,
October 08, 2022, 09:21:32 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Westys lot on Fly Me To the Moon
Author
Topic: Westys lot on Fly Me To the Moon
headset
Posts: 6 270
Westys lot on Fly Me To the Moon
Today
Today at 06:54:56 PM
should buy out Steve Gibson then put a plan together to take over the running of parliament and the country..
with respect they seem to have all the answers to boro and the country's problem, and make it sound so easy... yet seem to do fuck all about it.
or am I reading the room wrong
,,..,,.,.,.,.,
headset
Posts: 6 270
Re: Westys lot on Fly Me To the Moon
Today
Today at 07:08:47 PM
i smell henry///... he likes my tune would u like to stay on this inquirey
headset
Posts: 6 270
Re: Westys lot on Fly Me To the Moon
Today
Today at 09:07:37 PM
MOON HEADES ... THE ONLY THING BIGGER THAN 'MFC' IS THOSE THAT CAN AFFORD TO BUY IT ...
apart from that ,.,.,.,.,.,.,. NO YOUR PLACE
