headset

Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!



fliting with all sorts of bets here looking for some wonga from Boro today





Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00





Isaiah Jones, Draw 2-2

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00





Dael Fry

Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50





Darragh Lenihan

Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50



Marcus Forss

Last Goal Scorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50



Matthew Hoppe

Last Goal Scorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50





Chuba Akpom

Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00









CMON BORO





let's do the cockneys





headset

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
paddy like a leg out or a free kick around the box.





nowt you can do with the deflection like..





was it a throw-in or paddy's foul to blame





Bill Buxton

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
Just back from a walk in the countryside around us. What a beautiful day. We are already losing. Jeez we are a piss poor bunch of players away from home.Aim for the season now is to keep out of the bottom three

headset

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
what the fuck as that Millwall player got in his head



we are not really bothering them in the danger area.



the next man in charge has a job on his hands - we just look a scrappy side and have done for a while now.





headset

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:17:30 PM Just back from a walk in the countryside around us. What a beautiful day. We are already losing. Jeez we are a piss poor bunch of players away from home.Aim for the season now is to keep out of the bottom three





Bill Buxton

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
Whoever is appointed as manager has one hell of a job on. What a poor bunch of players they are. All this raving about Muniz makes me laugh. One goal so far. Fulham obviously didn't rate him or he would be in their squad.

kippers

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
We have Doom, but we are back bieng shite in the final 3rd.

Muniz....really ? Bring on Forss ffs.

Bill Buxton

headset

we don't look threatening enough as team to be confident when behind 1.0.



that said 1 goal behind is nothing in the grand scheme of things...





with my positive hat on 3.1 behind kills it for me,, everything until then is still game on.



#UTB



a big 45 coming up ... i wonder if Carrick is watching from afar...



headset

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
we get one in the next 10 minutes or its fantasy time football in wanting a point or the win..



Sunderland getting beat is a plus ...until we are above them i will never say we are doing ok..





Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton

headset

kippers

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
Bill, will you stop going on about Gibson, this is about players attitude and comfort. Wilder was right but was unable to solve the problem. Poor organisation is all this is.

Too many players offer very little, thats McNair, Howson, crooks. Too fucking comfortable, thats why you see simple sideways passing and players going to ground too easy.

Its like a fucking training session every game.



Hopefully the right manager comes in this week to sort it out.



headset

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!



we need the same kick-on that Wilder's appointment gave us last yea,r but this time it needs to last.





following boro is not a hobby its an addiction.. so its an UTB from me.. sort it Gibbo



Bill Buxton

headset

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
blackburn, wigan and huddersfild..



if we can't get 2 wins against in them 3 games, we could well be in trouble here given we sit 4th bottom tonight..





it's not the time to panic but we cant be overly confident eiter.



kippers

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
We are a wasteful club really are.

Take the situation with Spence, we basically allowed one of our players win promotion with a rival team.

Absolutely fucking bonkers. He should have been dragged back in January nevermind he doesnt want to come back ffs.

Frankly, that end of season performance was the catalyst for where we are now.

Wilder publically said after that match that some players weren't up too it. Fair enough, but who the fuck was he talking about cos as far as I can see....they are still first team picks.

Basically we didnt get a play off place because we continued to play a dodgy keeper. Sorry Wilder, for those reasons you had to go mate.

Leo is never a manager, Gibbo, dont arse around too long because this league only needs a manager to get the Basics right.

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 362Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread! « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 07:09:46 PM We are a wasteful club really are.

Take the situation with Spence, we basically allowed one of our players win promotion with a rival team.

Absolutely fucking bonkers. He should have been dragged back in January nevermind he doesnt want to come back ffs.

Frankly, that end of season performance was the catalyst for where we are now.

Wilder publically said after that match that some players weren't up too it. Fair enough, but who the fuck was he talking about cos as far as I can see....they are still first team picks.

Basically we didnt get a play off place because we continued to play a dodgy keeper. Sorry Wilder, for those reasons you had to go mate.

Leo is never a manager, Gibbo, dont arse around too long because this league only needs a manager to get the Basics right.





Looking back now, that, er, legendary Promise-the-world speech was Wilder basically and very publicly calling the clubs bluff (with regards to top draw signings). And as we've seen with the eleven incomers - it failed spectacularly.

kippers

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
Wilder spent too much time on players who, flankly, didnt want to come here. ie Larson and Greaves.

Never blended the team correctly, players in and out, persevered with poor loan signings and a shit keeper.

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton

Re: Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
According to the Sun it was Scott who gave Wilder the push. No Gibson in sight. Gibbo is turning into something of a phantom. The workings of the are club shrouded in mystery.One does wonder if we are coming close to the point where Gibson tries ( or maybe is trying) to sell the club and extricate himself from football.