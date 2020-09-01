|
headset
and bets now on.
fliting with all sorts of bets here looking for some wonga from Boro today
Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00
Isaiah Jones, Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00
Dael Fry
Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50
Darragh Lenihan
Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50
Marcus Forss
Last Goal Scorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50
Matthew Hoppe
Last Goal Scorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50
Chuba Akpom
Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00
CMON BORO
let's do the cockneys
headset
we are behind once again in the first half,
we don't look threatening enough as team to be confident when behind 1.0.
that said 1 goal behind is nothing in the grand scheme of things...
with my positive hat on 3.1 behind kills it for me,, everything until then is still game on.
#UTB
a big 45 coming up ... i wonder if Carrick is watching from afar...
we need a point minimum here!
