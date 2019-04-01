Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Millwall V Middlesbrough Match Day Thread!
Paul Boro, MF(c) DOOM and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
« on: Today at 02:21:08 PM »
and bets now on.

fliting with all sorts of bets here looking for some wonga from Boro today  monkey


Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00


Isaiah Jones, Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00


Dael Fry
Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50


Darragh Lenihan
Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50

Marcus Forss
Last Goal Scorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50

Matthew Hoppe
Last Goal Scorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £0.50


Chuba Akpom
Anytime Goalscorer / Millwall v Middlesbrough £1.00




CMON BORO


let's do the cockneys :mido:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:28:03 PM »
gazette link for those not watching or listening or not in London for the clash of the two lions!


loud, and proud you boro lot!!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/millwall-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-25209616
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:12 PM »
paddy like a leg out or a free kick around the box.


nowt you can do with the deflection like..


was it a throw-in or paddy's foul to blame


all to do now!
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:10:38 PM »
where's billy buxton --- internet off or at the den himself
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:17:30 PM »
Just back from a walk in the countryside around us. What a beautiful day. We are already losing. Jeez we are a piss poor bunch of players away from home.Aim for the season now is to keep out of the bottom three
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:24 PM »
what the fuck as that Millwall player got in his head

we are not really bothering them in the danger area.

the next man in charge has a job on his hands - we just look a scrappy side and have done for a while now.


that Wilder early start had me buzzing last season - we look a side lost now
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:22:32 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:17:30 PM
Just back from a walk in the countryside around us. What a beautiful day. We are already losing. Jeez we are a piss poor bunch of players away from home.Aim for the season now is to keep out of the bottom three


i don't think we will ever be bottom 3 material, after that it's anyone's guess i will say that
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:26:20 PM »
Hope you are right.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:15 PM »
Whoever  is appointed as manager has one hell of a job on. What a poor bunch of players they are. All this raving about Muniz makes me laugh. One goal so far. Fulham obviously didn't rate him or he would be in their squad.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:42:38 PM »
Been the better team, unlucky to be behind
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:55:17 PM »
We have Doom, but we are back bieng shite in the final 3rd.
Muniz....really ?  Bring on Forss ffs.
Dijksteel for McNair and Hackney for Crooks, who is just woeful.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:57:53 PM »
No end product as usual. What does Muniz offer that Coburn didn't? They are both not very good. The team is too slow with a non existent midfield. Leo needs to make some changes pronto.
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:01:55 PM »
we are behind once again in the first half,


we don't look threatening enough as team to be confident when behind 1.0.

that said 1 goal behind is nothing in the grand scheme of things...


with my positive hat on 3.1 behind kills it for me,, everything until then is still game on. :mido:

#UTB

a big 45 coming up ... i wonder if Carrick is watching from afar...

we need a point minimum here!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:04:46 PM »
Yeah, final touch is shoddy, particularly from Crooks who is a big clumsy galoot. Fancy us for a point.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:29 PM »
Why not come out in the second half and play 4:4:2.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:48 PM »
Maybe not. Shocking defending
kippers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:11:32 PM »
and Crooks stays on.  Fucking hell.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:12:15 PM »
Conceeding after 4 minutes. We are stuck with most of them all season. It wasn't just Wilder then.
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:15:17 PM »
we get one in the next 10 minutes or its fantasy time football in wanting a point or the win..

Sunderland getting beat is a plus ...until we are above them i will never say we are doing  ok..


they are my marker before any top 6 finish
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:17:22 PM »
55 minutes into the game and we have not managed a shot on target. I'm afraid most of these players are stealing a living. Will anyone want the manager's job?
kippers
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:22:57 PM »
Its the simple things....there movement and commitment is far better than us.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:28:54 PM »
We ostensibly have one of the best training facilities in the country and yet our coaches turn out this shite. We ostensibly have the greatest owner of all time, but he keeps compounding mistake after mistake. His judgement really  is appalling . The club is run by a bunch of clowns,and it looks like relegation beckons.We are stuck with this shower of shite and we are stuck with Gibson. You can only feel really sorry for the paying fans, and particularly the away following.Desperate depressing times I'm afraid.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:37:59 PM »
77 minutes and still not a shot on target.
kippers
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:39:20 PM »
Its descended into pure dogshite
Bill Buxton
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:41:35 PM »
Gibson is the architect of all this. He needs to put the club up for sale, hopefully find a buyer ,and then bugger off to his mansion and stay there.
headset
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:43:42 PM »
done by the Millwall , never laid a glove on them in 90 minutes,,, which is the shit bit.
headset
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:47:23 PM »
lets hope Gibson who bankrolls the place so gets my respect has a ace up his slevee.. we need one ... millwall fans are right we are fucking shit..rava
Bill Buxton
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:50:28 PM »
It's not just the Millwall fans singing it.
kippers
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:51:46 PM »
Bill, will you stop going on about Gibson, this is about players attitude and comfort. Wilder was right but was unable to solve the problem.  Poor organisation is all this is.
 Too many players offer very little, thats McNair, Howson, crooks.  Too fucking comfortable, thats why you see simple sideways passing and players going to ground too easy.
Its like a fucking training session every game.

Hopefully the right manager comes in this week to sort it out.
 
CARRICK
headset
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:58:49 PM »
i don't think we are bottom 3 as things stand, but any more of todays performances and we won't be far off the drop.

 we need the same kick-on that Wilder's appointment gave us last yea,r but this time it needs to last.


following boro is not a hobby its an addiction.. so its an UTB  from me.. sort it Gibbo :mido:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:21:20 PM »
Boro are eight points off a playoff place. Thats how crazy this league is. Any team that can find a modicum of consistency will romp it. Boro unfortunately are simply consistently awful. I cant see any manager achieving anything with this shower of shite. The only hope is that he will keep us up. What a Herculean task this is going to be. Will it be  cometh the hour cometh the man?
