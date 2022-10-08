Welcome,
October 12, 2022, 01:38:31 AM
Being gay is against human nature
Topic: Being gay is against human nature
headset
Posts: 6 253
Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 08:39:47 AM
Shocking views of Qatari teacher who acted as David Beckham's interpreter in glossy promo film for World Cup host nation - as backlash grows over football legend's £150m deal with the ultra-conservative state
gives off a bad look for the Beckham brand if it is true
not that people didn't know it was a backward-run country - as rich as it might be.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11293047/Being-gay-against-human-nature-Shocking-views-Qatari-teacher-Beckhams-interpreter.html
Ben G
Posts: 5 202
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 10:53:17 AM
Fancy a bum ?
headset
Posts: 6 253
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 12:20:41 PM
the is a protection order on my arse ..
Soz mate ,I'm pie only
kippers
Posts: 3 449
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 01:39:45 PM
How determines how 'backward' a country it?
What is the critera? Fucking stupid to judge others by our (the West) soooo high standards.
From the guys statement, what makes you think he is wrong?
headset
Posts: 6 253
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 02:05:11 PM
I'm all for a safe world regardless of who you are, and what you are, by that I mean your physical safety..
maybe on wong to have a pop at someone's opinion which is always debatable these days.
they will change in time like the west did on said subjects -
it's not my cup of tea but I certainly would not look to kill a queer for being a queer or jail them etc providing its all consensual stuff worldwide that is.
kippers
Posts: 3 449
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 02:36:25 PM
But you're confusing homophobia with an actual stated fact.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 775
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 03:27:01 PM
Quote from: kippers on October 08, 2022, 02:36:25 PM
But you're confusing homophobia with an actual stated fact.
What fact do you refer to? The woman says you are only gay if you have been abused as a child and become afraid of the other gender. Thats batshit crazy.
kippers
Posts: 3 449
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 03:56:16 PM
Human nature is for species to procreate.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 775
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 04:02:45 PM
Quote from: kippers on October 08, 2022, 03:56:16 PM
Human nature is for species to procreate.
So do you prohibit or condemn all other activity that is not related to procreation? What about people who dont want to procreate, are they unnatural?. Blow jobs must be a big grey area then.
kippers
Posts: 3 449
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 04:05:49 PM
Nope. Never said you prohibit anything, but the statement is still correct.
headset
Posts: 6 253
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 04:11:44 PM
my input on matters is I agree with the reproduction side of things or the world ends, but without bottling it,,, life is about choices which is a fair enough comment.
I suppose if push comes to shove you or i would rather have two straight people left on earth(female & male) as an example as appose to two queers, that way human life continues unless the queers are the signal for the end of life.
I say all the above and its wording respectfully
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 775
Re: Being gay is against human nature
October 08, 2022, 04:36:27 PM
Quote from: kippers on October 08, 2022, 04:05:49 PM
Nope. Never said you prohibit anything, but the statement is still correct.
Human nature is not uniform. Procreation is human nature to some, not to others. I would say "sex is human nature" is a better argument. People and animals like fucking, whether thats wiith same gender, different gender, in fannies, up arses, in mouths - as long as its consenting adults nobody else should be getting radged about it.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 603
Re: Being gay is against human nature
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:35:35 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on October 08, 2022, 04:36:27 PM
Quote from: kippers on October 08, 2022, 04:05:49 PM
Nope. Never said you prohibit anything, but the statement is still correct.
Human nature is not uniform. Procreation is human nature to some, not to others. I would say "sex is human nature" is a better argument. People and animals like fucking, whether thats wiith same gender, different gender, in fannies, up arses, in mouths - as long as its consenting adults nobody else should be getting radged about it.
Quite agree, we're all different and like you say, if we're all consenting adults then what the hey?
