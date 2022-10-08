headset

Offline



Posts: 6 241





Posts: 6 241 Being gay is against human nature « on: Today at 08:39:47 AM »





gives off a bad look for the Beckham brand if it is true





not that people didn't know it was a backward-run country - as rich as it might be.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11293047/Being-gay-against-human-nature-Shocking-views-Qatari-teacher-Beckhams-interpreter.html







Shocking views of Qatari teacher who acted as David Beckham's interpreter in glossy promo film for World Cup host nation - as backlash grows over football legend's £150m deal with the ultra-conservative stategives off a bad look for the Beckham brand if it is truenot that people didn't know it was a backward-run country - as rich as it might be. Logged