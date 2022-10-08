Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 08, 2022, 12:42:57 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Being gay is against human nature
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Being gay is against human nature (Read 70 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 241
Being gay is against human nature
«
on:
Today
at 08:39:47 AM »
Shocking views of Qatari teacher who acted as David Beckham's interpreter in glossy promo film for World Cup host nation - as backlash grows over football legend's £150m deal with the ultra-conservative state
gives off a bad look for the Beckham brand if it is true
not that people didn't know it was a backward-run country - as rich as it might be.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11293047/Being-gay-against-human-nature-Shocking-views-Qatari-teacher-Beckhams-interpreter.html
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 200
Re: Being gay is against human nature
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:53:17 AM »
Fancy a bum ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 241
Re: Being gay is against human nature
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:20:41 PM »
the is a protection order on my arse ..
Soz mate ,I'm pie only
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...