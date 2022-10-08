Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 08, 2022, 12:42:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Being gay is against human nature  (Read 69 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 241


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:39:47 AM »
 Shocking views of Qatari teacher who acted as David Beckham's interpreter in glossy promo film for World Cup host nation - as backlash grows over football legend's £150m deal with the ultra-conservative state


gives off a bad look for the Beckham brand if it is true


not that people didn't know it was a backward-run country - as rich as it might be.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11293047/Being-gay-against-human-nature-Shocking-views-Qatari-teacher-Beckhams-interpreter.html
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 200



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:53:17 AM »
Fancy a bum ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 241


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:41 PM »
the is a protection order on my arse  ..:ponce:


Soz mate ,I'm pie only :mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 