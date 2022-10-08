Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
headsets weekend moneyspinner
« on: Today at 07:34:33 AM »
It's that time again, time to take on the bookies, and the headset has taken on, and beaten the bookies of late!


as usual, let us start off with a couple of nags to wet the whistle this weekend.

the big one at Newmarket

15:40 Newmarket - Scaramanga 50p E/W.

15.40 Newmarket - Favorite Moon 50p E/W monkey couldn't resist it!


16:15Newmarket - Modern Dancer 50P e/w


reverse forecast at york 14:40.

Marching Army
Stay Well



Now for the tricky can he follow up last week's win with another tricky treble win - towersy will be all eagle-eyed now mcl



going one of each today folks!


Bournemouth V Leicester City - away win.

Chelsea V Wolves - Home Win,

Newcastle V Brentford - draw.



good luck, and happy punting all you ladies & gents looking in for a winner monkey
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:50:32 PM »
5 runners in the reverse forecast 14.40 race and I had two of them, and still dint even bag a place,,.,'


I will chase it with a 25p e/w in the 15.04 at Hexham


Avoid De Master
Win or Each Way / 15:04 Hexham - Paying 3 places instead of 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:22:56 PM »
had a bit of a mare on the betting front today - im strdting to uin understand how Liddle feels at times rava

 '-
scorecast R Sessegnon 2.2;;;;; 10--;'-bob on it

https://www.skysports.com/football/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-tottenham-hotspur/teams/464727
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:00:52 PM »
that's a socking treble form me,,...


only towesry can come up with anything more shite than that! ..monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXyT1vy3BII&ab_channel mcl :ponce:
