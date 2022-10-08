headset

as usual, let us start off with a couple of nags to wet the whistle this weekend.



the big one at Newmarket



15:40 Newmarket - Scaramanga 50p E/W.



15.40 Newmarket - Favorite Moon 50p E/W couldn't resist it!





16:15Newmarket - Modern Dancer 50P e/w





reverse forecast at york 14:40.



Marching Army

Stay Well







Now for the tricky can he follow up last week's win with another tricky treble win - towersy will be all eagle-eyed now







going one of each today folks!





Bournemouth V Leicester City - away win.



Chelsea V Wolves - Home Win,



Newcastle V Brentford - draw.







good luck, and happy punting all you ladies & gents looking in for a winner









