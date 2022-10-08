It's that time again, time to take on the bookies, and the headset has taken on, and beaten the bookies of late!
as usual, let us start off with a couple of nags to wet the whistle this weekend.
the big one at Newmarket
15:40 Newmarket - Scaramanga 50p E/W.
15.40 Newmarket - Favorite Moon 50p E/W
couldn't resist it!
16:15Newmarket - Modern Dancer 50P e/w
reverse forecast at york 14:40.
Marching Army
Stay Well
Now for the tricky can he follow up last week's win with another tricky treble win - towersy will be all eagle-eyed now
going one of each today folks!
Bournemouth V Leicester City - away win.
Chelsea V Wolves - Home Win,
Newcastle V Brentford - draw.
good luck, and happy punting all you ladies & gents looking in for a winner