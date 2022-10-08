headset

It's all been said about Leo a top bloke who genuinely has Boro in his heart - as mad as a hatter at times with it but that's just him. It was good he led us to that win the other night against Birmingham. If he can get us a draw or win today it will be job done by him and the other lads.The den is always tough place for Boro 9 times out of 10. I would take a draw now just to stay undefeated but will back them to win when my bets get placed.A win will have me thinking maybe the squad is good enough to mount a playoff push. As things stand I see us more as a top-10 finish at best from my initial top-6 prediction pre-season.We are better than bottom 3 or bottom half whoever is in charge and thats why Wilder had to go for me.let's see what today brings away to MillwallFOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOWCMON BORO! Logged