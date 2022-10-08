Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Leo Percovichs Middlesbrough Pride  (Read 11 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
It's all been said about Leo a top bloke who genuinely has Boro in his heart - as mad as a hatter at times with it but that's just him. It was good he led us to that win the other night against Birmingham. If he can get us a draw or win today it will be job done by him and the other lads.


The den is always tough place for Boro 9 times out of 10. I would take a draw now just to stay undefeated but will back them to win when my bets get placed.

A win will have me thinking maybe the squad is good enough to mount a playoff push. As things stand I see us more as a top-10 finish at best from my initial top-6 prediction pre-season.

We are better than bottom 3 or bottom half whoever is in charge and thats why Wilder had to go for me.


let's see what today brings away to Millwall



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW

CMON BORO!

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leo-percovichs-middlesbrough-pride-how-25209199
