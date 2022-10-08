headset

a massive game for both sides this one and, one both sides would like a win for different reasons - a proper marker of intent if Arsenal bag the win after beating spurs last week,



Liverpool need to buck their ideas up soon, 2 wins from 10 is not even top 4 form never mind top 2.





i like Aseanl but I just think Liverpool will get the win here and then kick on - if they lose however i think it might well be a difficult and poor season for me and might even struggle for a top 4 spot. even this early in the season





it should be a good game live on the box as well...





I'm torn between 2-1 Liverpool or a desmond - but will probably go Liverpool on the day.....





