October 08, 2022, 07:20:20 AM
ART OF WAR Arsenal vs Liverpool
headset
Today at 06:50:33 AM
Why Xhaka and Martinelli hold the key but Nunez is man to exploit Gunners flaws


a massive game for both sides this one and, one both sides would like a win for different reasons - a proper marker of intent if Arsenal bag the win after beating spurs last week,

Liverpool need to buck their ideas up soon, 2 wins from 10 is not even top 4 form never mind top 2.


i like Aseanl but I just think Liverpool will get the win here and then kick on - if they lose however i think it might well be a difficult and poor season for me and might even struggle for a top 4 spot. even this early in the season


it should be a good game live on the box as well...


I'm torn between 2-1 Liverpool or a desmond - but will probably go Liverpool on the day.....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20035793/arsenal-liverpool-xhaka-martinelli-nunez/
