October 09, 2022
Author Topic: match day tunes for millwall!  (Read 229 times)
« on: Yesterday at 06:18:10 AM »



something to keep the mind occupied for the traveling lot...


I will try and keep you all warm  & rushin until kick-off --- no pun intended with some old skool hardcore to keep the blood flowing oleary as the red army head to the bright lights of London :mido:


Here is your first of many foot tappers


is that a rush comin on! monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYNu-ppr7PQ&ab_
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 AM »
It's time for some early-morning happy hardcore vibe :like:



is it time for breakfast yet! monkey


dedicated to any mooners from OTR looking in lost


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaXEpk2oHgE&ab_
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 AM »
a quality tune as the chemicals start to play with your mind!


more to come later - when we start to ramp things up a touch monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpKCqp9CALQ&ab_channel
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:43:18 AM »
hopefully, everybody is now fed, and watered this fine morning. monkey


It's time to sit back & enjoy your trip with another track from the legendary ultra-sonic



another belter of a tune from back in the day,


what a sensational sound

sing it if you know the words!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhjuiOwE1Cw&ab_channel
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:16:14 PM »
one for the originals...... mcl


boro at its finest!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO1Ry0gAfYw&ab_channel
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:16:02 PM »
time to drop it back in time again ,.,.,.


old skool Havana - Boro Frontline In The House



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xfAzz_Fzts&ab_channel
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:01:00 PM »
it can only be this one as the build-up begins!!!


Its time to bring the beat back!




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:38:47 PM »
giving you more of what you like monkey



some quality old skool stuff


keep moving!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHxyRuE4W_s&ab_channel
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:56:41 PM »
it's a big one, it's a long one, but the best ones always are monkey


a proper rave tune.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPnSip_0cKM&ab_channel
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:59:04 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1gYJDQXPOk  :meltdown:
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:41:20 PM »
well if u are going all mainstream,,,..;'.,;'';


What

 about this one...,,;',.;'.


sound of the headset,,,,...';';,.;'.,;' ..coming on strong


that will bring them in..

TUNE"!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ2X9SANsME&ab_channel
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:12:02 PM »
would you like another one....


i think its time for another  dance,,,


can you feel that ecstasy,,, my whistle posse...


sound of the originals  mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGC4Q79OHlc&ab_channel
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:05:11 PM »
sound of the instrumental  ...,,


anyone for a dollar monkey












https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZYHl3Peyg0&ab_channel
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:17:07 PM »
you know you are dancing with the real deal when you know the words to this one!!


ORIGINAL... but you know that already don't you mcl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ecp7UruLZI&ab_channel
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:25:38 PM »
sound ov the real deal ..'./.'./';,/.'




he is only in the mix the bastard ...,.,.,.,.,


TUNE..... its only him again jc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nd2-shnX9Fs&ab_channel
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 PM »
comin on strong,,,..,.,.,


Oh yes ...hands in the air monkey
.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDTY3FUxT9g&ab


tune
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 PM »
 yes.....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxfsD_xkMwg&
