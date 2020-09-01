Welcome,
October 08, 2022, 05:21:29 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
match day tunes for millwall!
Author
Topic: match day tunes for millwall!
Bill Buxton
headset
match day tunes for millwall!
«
on:
Today
at 06:18:10 AM »
something to keep the mind occupied for the traveling lot...
I will try and keep you all warm & rushin until kick-off --- no pun intended with some old skool hardcore to keep the blood flowing
as the red army head to the bright lights of London
Here is your first of many foot tappers
is that a rush comin on!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYNu-ppr7PQ&ab_
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:42:36 AM »
It's time for some early-morning happy hardcore vibe
is it time for breakfast yet!
dedicated to any mooners from OTR looking in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaXEpk2oHgE&ab_
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:34:31 AM »
a quality tune as the chemicals start to play with your mind!
more to come later - when we start to ramp things up a touch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpKCqp9CALQ&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:43:18 AM »
hopefully, everybody is now fed, and watered this fine morning.
It's time to sit back & enjoy your trip with another track from the legendary ultra-sonic
another belter of a tune from back in the day,
what a sensational sound
sing it if you know the words!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhjuiOwE1Cw&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:16:14 PM »
one for the originals......
boro at its finest!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO1Ry0gAfYw&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:16:02 PM »
time to drop it back in time again ,.,.,.
old skool Havana - Boro Frontline In The House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xfAzz_Fzts&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:01:00 PM »
it can only be this one as the build-up begins!!!
Its time to bring the beat back!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6fLFWMHaGc&ab_
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:38:47 PM »
giving you more of what you like
some quality old skool stuff
keep moving!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHxyRuE4W_s&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:56:41 PM »
it's a big one, it's a long one, but the best ones always are
a proper rave tune.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPnSip_0cKM&ab_channel
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:59:04 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1gYJDQXPOk
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:41:20 PM »
well if u are going all mainstream,,,..;'.,;'';
What
about this one...,,;',.;'.
sound of the headset,,,,...';';,.;'.,;' ..coming on strong
that will bring them in..
TUNE"!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ2X9SANsME&ab_channel
Logged
headset
Re: match day tunes for millwall!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:12:02 PM »
would you like another one....
i think its time for another dance,,,
can you feel that ecstasy,,, my whistle posse...
sound of the originals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGC4Q79OHlc&ab_channel
Logged
