as Championship strugglers line up a replacement for Chris Wilder.
i would take him and it often gets dropped into the media just to get a general feel from a clubs supporters so the could be plenty of truth in the current rumour up here in Boro on this one.
it will put towersy bullshit ITK Dyche rumors to bed once and for all...........................,,,,,,,,, Sunderland then Boro - you wanna hang that ITK cap up lad, your finished like your bets, should u be reading this
Oh, Carrick said he fuckin loves Paddy McNair! https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20041301/middlesbrough-manager-michael-carrick-man-utd/