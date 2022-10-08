Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 08, 2022, 07:20:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Real Madrid move in on Jude Bellingham  (Read 15 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 232


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:56:13 AM »
and are confident of beating Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea to £87m transfer..


top player and the might be something in this article - Troy Deeney mentioned Real might ve a good move for him and he might be ITK given Bellingham's brother lad plays fro Brum.


I'd like him over here in the premier league but the attraction to both Barac and Madrid must always be a pull to footballers - id put on the Madrid shirt if given the chance.

The two Spanish clubs will be the main pullers again one day, its just a matter of when you would think.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20042523/jude-bellingham-transfer-real-madrid-man-utd-chelsea/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 