October 06, 2022, 01:03:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HT not bad lads, not bad at all.
Topic: HT not bad lads, not bad at all. (Read 65 times)
kippers
HT not bad lads, not bad at all.
Yesterday
at 08:39:15 PM »
Not fantastic but very committed at some tidy work.
Now lets see if we grow in the next half rather than wilt.
No mugs Birningham so take it to em.
Well played Hackney. Midfielders have been there all the time Wilder, you just wernt looking in the right places.
Bill Buxton
Re: HT not bad lads, not bad at all.
Yesterday
at 10:09:48 PM »
I thought we would not get a win tonight. Hopefully this will instill confidence. Well done Leo.
