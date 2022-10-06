Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 06, 2022, 10:07:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting (Read 79 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 570
Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:23 PM »
Money talks!
Late Halyna Hutchins husband (Matthew) gets to be Executive producer!
The whole thing stinksof rottenness!
https://news.sky.com/story/alec-baldwin-and-family-of-cinematographer-halyna-hutchins-reach-settlement-over-her-death-with-rust-filming-due-to-resume-12712854
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 602
Re: Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:58:10 PM »
TBH, it's quite frankly the whole attitude towards guns that the US can't get it's head around. I'm a licensed Pyrotechnician and Armourer and on reading the case, so many of the things that happened in the sequence of events would never have happened here. I don't know how deep Baldwin was in with the whole production and it's finances, but it seems the on site Armourer was happy to let Baldwin faff with the gun in completely uncontrolled circumstances. Now if they're going to learn from this then the logical step is to look closely at what happened and went wrong and act accordingly. That said, it's in the US!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...