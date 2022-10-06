Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 602





Posts: 7 602

Re: Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:58:10 PM » TBH, it's quite frankly the whole attitude towards guns that the US can't get it's head around. I'm a licensed Pyrotechnician and Armourer and on reading the case, so many of the things that happened in the sequence of events would never have happened here. I don't know how deep Baldwin was in with the whole production and it's finances, but it seems the on site Armourer was happy to let Baldwin faff with the gun in completely uncontrolled circumstances. Now if they're going to learn from this then the logical step is to look closely at what happened and went wrong and act accordingly. That said, it's in the US!