Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 05, 2022, 07:58:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting  (Read 22 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 570


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:48:23 PM »
Money talks!

Late Halyna Hutchins husband (Matthew) gets to be Executive producer!

The whole thing stinksof rottenness!

https://news.sky.com/story/alec-baldwin-and-family-of-cinematographer-halyna-hutchins-reach-settlement-over-her-death-with-rust-filming-due-to-resume-12712854
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 