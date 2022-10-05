Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 05, 2022, 07:58:09 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting (Read 22 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 570
Alec Baldwin worms his way out of prosecution for Rust shooting
«
on:
Today
at 03:48:23 PM »
Money talks!
Late Halyna Hutchins husband (Matthew) gets to be Executive producer!
The whole thing stinksof rottenness!
https://news.sky.com/story/alec-baldwin-and-family-of-cinematographer-halyna-hutchins-reach-settlement-over-her-death-with-rust-filming-due-to-resume-12712854
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...