Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 569





Posts: 569 When cheats get caught bang to rights « on: Today at 01:54:49 PM »



Golf cheats........we hear about em and know their techniques!



Here's a new one though....fishing competition cheats........stuffing their catch full of lead to make them heavier!



Here's the video.....only a few days ago



https://youtu.be/fm8S3cHsiwU Footy cheats....we see em every day....Golf cheats........we hear about em and know their techniques!Here's a new one though....fishing competition cheats........stuffing their catch full of lead to make them heavier!Here's the video.....only a few days ago « Last Edit: Today at 02:03:38 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged