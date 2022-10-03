Welcome,
October 05, 2022, 02:09:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Poll
Question:
Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Leo Percovich
Scott Parker
Mick McCarthy
John Terry
Chris Hughton
Sean Dyche
Neil Bausor
Stewart Downing
Roy Keane
Jonathon Woodgate
Carlos Carvalhal
Steve Agnew
David Wagner
Duncan Ferguson
Tony Pulis
Neil Warnock
Hope Powell
Author
Topic: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Jake Andrews
Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
on:
October 03, 2022, 10:24:21 AM
Jake Andrews
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #1 on:
October 03, 2022, 10:31:19 AM
I've left out some of the daft names floating around like Allardyce as people like that are clearly out of our price range.
I can see someone like Chris Hughton getting it if it's not a jobs for the boys bollocks. Steady hand who won't rock the boat constantly with the hierarchy like Wilder did.
Scott Parker would suit a lot of the players we have.
If results are decent, I'd like Leo to be given some time so we can see what he can do. I got the impression Wilder wouldn't Leo go over to the fans after the final whistle on Saturday. First time I remember Wilder not coming over to our away supporters regardless of result and performance. He went immediately down the tunnel.
Tintin
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #2 on:
October 03, 2022, 10:41:48 AM
Give Leo a go for a few games, ya never know.
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #3 on:
October 03, 2022, 10:49:12 AM
It would appear that Leo (a glorified cheerleader) will take charge for the foreseeable.
There is talk of recently sacked ex Watford manager Rob Edwards (underwhelming to say the least).
Basically, the club is fooked.
Gibson out.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Jake Andrews
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #4 on:
October 03, 2022, 11:03:46 AM
Yeah, Rob Edwards is an early favourite. Fuck that. He left Forest Green like a cunt & hardly looked impressive at Watford despite having a frontline that should walk the League.
Pigeon droppings
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #5 on:
October 03, 2022, 11:18:58 AM
If your going to throw a lady into the mix, it should be Sarina Wiegman!
Cant make me mind up wether I'd be happy with her or not, but it'd certainly get Boro some headlines!
Jake Andrews
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #6 on:
October 03, 2022, 12:00:30 PM
Doubt she'd have shown much interest in watching England's second tier & the media circus surrounding it would be unbearable. No thanks.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #7 on:
October 03, 2022, 07:20:11 PM
Surprised there was no Kieran Scott on that list. After all, he's the one who brought all those dog shit signings to the club, so lets see if he can get a tune out of them?
My God, if someone had told me that by the end of September we'd be desperate for Chuba Akpom to return to fitness to save us from free-falling into the 3rd Divison after listening to Wilder's Churchill-esq end-of-season speech promising this, that & the other, I'd have them certified!!
Bill Buxton
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #8 on:
October 03, 2022, 07:44:04 PM
How about Grahame Souness till the end of the season? I reckon he could get a performance out of some those overpaid ninnies.
kippers
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:27:18 PM
Roy Keane
Bill Buxton
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:14:45 PM
Christ only knows.
