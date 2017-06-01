Welcome,
October 03, 2022, 11:30:05 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Poll
Question:
Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Leo Percovich
Scott Parker
Mick McCarthy
John Terry
Chris Hughton
Sean Dyche
Neil Bausor
Stewart Downing
Roy Keane
Jonathon Woodgate
Carlos Carvalhal
Steve Agnew
David Wagner
Duncan Ferguson
Tony Pulis
Neil Warnock
Hope Powell
Author
Topic: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Jake Andrews
Jake Andrews
Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Jake Andrews
Jake Andrews
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
I've left out some of the daft names floating around like Allardyce as people like that are clearly out of our price range.
I can see someone like Chris Hughton getting it if it's not a jobs for the boys bollocks. Steady hand who won't rock the boat constantly with the hierarchy like Wilder did.
Scott Parker would suit a lot of the players we have.
If results are decent, I'd like Leo to be given some time so we can see what he can do. I got the impression Wilder wouldn't Leo go over to the fans after the final whistle on Saturday. First time I remember Wilder not coming over to our away supporters regardless of result and performance. He went immediately down the tunnel.
Tintin
Tintin
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Give Leo a go for a few games, ya never know.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 546
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
It would appear that Leo (a glorified cheerleader) will take charge for the foreseeable.
There is talk of recently sacked ex Watford manager Rob Edwards (underwhelming to say the least).
Basically, the club is fooked.
Gibson out.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Jake Andrews
Jake Andrews
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
Yeah, Rob Edwards is an early favourite. Fuck that. He left Forest Green like a cunt & hardly looked impressive at Watford despite having a frontline that should walk the League.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 568
Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager?
If your going to throw a lady into the mix, it should be Sarina Wiegman!
Cant make me mind up wether I'd be happy with her or not, but it'd certainly get Boro some headlines!
