Jake Andrews

Re: Who Will Be Our Next Permanent Manager? « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:19 AM » I've left out some of the daft names floating around like Allardyce as people like that are clearly out of our price range.





I can see someone like Chris Hughton getting it if it's not a jobs for the boys bollocks. Steady hand who won't rock the boat constantly with the hierarchy like Wilder did.





Scott Parker would suit a lot of the players we have.







If results are decent, I'd like Leo to be given some time so we can see what he can do. I got the impression Wilder wouldn't Leo go over to the fans after the final whistle on Saturday. First time I remember Wilder not coming over to our away supporters regardless of result and performance. He went immediately down the tunnel.