Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 06, 2022, 05:24:29 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wilder Gone
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Wilder Gone (Read 435 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 630
Crabamity
Wilder Gone
«
on:
October 03, 2022, 09:36:49 AM »
Didn't expect that!
Wonder who is next for the hot seat. Any rumours?
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 435
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #1 on:
October 03, 2022, 09:38:24 AM »
Did expect that...but not so quick though.
Had to be done. Buying players and not playing them when we are shit is madness.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 630
Crabamity
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #2 on:
October 03, 2022, 09:41:17 AM »
Quote from: kippers on October 03, 2022, 09:38:24 AM
Did expect that...but not so quick though.
Had to be done. Buying players and not playing them when we are shit is madness.
Actually, meant more what you said. Would have thought he'd have had a few more weeks.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 846
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #3 on:
October 03, 2022, 10:14:54 AM »
I'm happy Gibson didn't wait until the toxic atmosphere on Wednesday to get rid of him.
Plenty of us at the game Saturday were convinced Wilder picked that eleven to get himself the sack.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 807
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #4 on:
October 03, 2022, 12:07:20 PM »
Obviously he needed to go. Now can Gibson find a the right man?
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 435
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #5 on:
October 03, 2022, 12:40:22 PM »
Wonder how it went?
Wilder said him and Gibbo were in tune
Interesting times. We dont need another big name, we need someone who can pick players on merit and have a book of plays. Short term rolling contract.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 435
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #6 on:
October 03, 2022, 12:42:42 PM »
Maybe just go with Mark Tinkler.
Logged
mattyb
Offline
Posts: 8
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #7 on:
October 03, 2022, 02:40:18 PM »
Rob Edwards was odds on earlier but seems to have drifted, Mark Robins is interesting at 12/1
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 435
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #8 on:
October 03, 2022, 03:32:00 PM »
Mark Robbins
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 548
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #9 on:
October 03, 2022, 04:22:53 PM »
Im hoping that Forest get beat tonight and sack Steve Cooper.
If Cooper then becomes available, he would be my choice.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 197
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #10 on:
October 03, 2022, 04:47:00 PM »
Theres more than enough talent in that squad!
Signed two full international attackers and Wilder stubbornly refused to entertain them.
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 435
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #11 on:
October 03, 2022, 05:11:06 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on October 03, 2022, 04:22:53 PM
Im hoping that Forest get beat tonight and sack Steve Cooper.
If Cooper then becomes available, he would be my choice.
Cooper has a clock only a mother could love
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 359
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #12 on:
October 03, 2022, 05:35:35 PM »
So if Wilder's been that much of a failure what does that make the fraud Kieran Scott?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 26
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #13 on:
October 03, 2022, 06:15:00 PM »
Dyche.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 550
Infant Herpes
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #14 on:
October 03, 2022, 07:18:00 PM »
We've become a deeply dull, run of the mill club. What we need is a full on knob head; shit or fucking bust. No philosophy; fuck or be fucked. Fabrizio....your club needs you. Let's get relegated in a blaze of glory
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 859
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #15 on:
October 03, 2022, 08:05:20 PM »
Its taken fucking YEARS for Alan Curbishly to fall off these lists
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 197
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #16 on:
October 03, 2022, 08:54:46 PM »
Id take Dyche.
Hed take no shit and organise us as an unit on the pitch
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 139
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #17 on:
October 03, 2022, 10:31:12 PM »
JFH . or duncan ferguson
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 846
Re: Wilder Gone
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:50:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 03, 2022, 08:05:20 PM
Its taken fucking YEARS for Alan Curbishly to fall off these lists
Used to make a few daft quid on betfair with his name.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...