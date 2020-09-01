calamity

Posts: 8 630Crabamity Wilder Gone « on: Today at 09:36:49 AM » Didn't expect that!



Wonder who is next for the hot seat. Any rumours? Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 430 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:24 AM » Did expect that...but not so quick though.

Had to be done. Buying players and not playing them when we are shit is madness. Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 630Crabamity Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:41:17 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:38:24 AM Did expect that...but not so quick though.

Had to be done. Buying players and not playing them when we are shit is madness.



Actually, meant more what you said. Would have thought he'd have had a few more weeks. Actually, meant more what you said. Would have thought he'd have had a few more weeks. Logged

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 843 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:54 AM »



Plenty of us at the game Saturday were convinced Wilder picked that eleven to get himself the sack.





I'm happy Gibson didn't wait until the toxic atmosphere on Wednesday to get rid of him.Plenty of us at the game Saturday were convinced Wilder picked that eleven to get himself the sack. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 800 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:20 PM » Obviously he needed to go. Now can Gibson find a the right man? Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 430 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:40:22 PM »



Wilder said him and Gibbo were in tune



Interesting times. We dont need another big name, we need someone who can pick players on merit and have a book of plays. Short term rolling contract. Wonder how it went?Wilder said him and Gibbo were in tuneInteresting times. We dont need another big name, we need someone who can pick players on merit and have a book of plays. Short term rolling contract. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 430 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:42:42 PM » Maybe just go with Mark Tinkler. Logged

mattyb

Posts: 8 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:40:18 PM » Rob Edwards was odds on earlier but seems to have drifted, Mark Robins is interesting at 12/1 Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 547Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:22:53 PM » Im hoping that Forest get beat tonight and sack Steve Cooper.



If Cooper then becomes available, he would be my choice. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 196 Re: Wilder Gone « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:47:00 PM » Theres more than enough talent in that squad!



Signed two full international attackers and Wilder stubbornly refused to entertain them. Logged Tory Cunt