Author Topic: Wilder Gone  (Read 226 times)
« on: Today at 09:36:49 AM »
Didn't expect that!

Wonder who is next for the hot seat. Any rumours?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:24 AM »
Did expect that...but not so quick though.
Had to be done.  Buying players and not playing them when we are shit is madness.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:41:17 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:38:24 AM
Did expect that...but not so quick though.
Had to be done.  Buying players and not playing them when we are shit is madness.

Actually, meant more what you said. Would have thought he'd have had a few more weeks.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:54 AM »
I'm happy Gibson didn't wait until the toxic atmosphere on Wednesday to get rid of him.

Plenty of us at the game Saturday were convinced Wilder picked that eleven to get himself the sack.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:20 PM »
Obviously he needed to go. Now can Gibson find a the right man?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:40:22 PM »
Wonder how it went?

Wilder said him and Gibbo were in tune 

Interesting times. We dont need another big name, we need someone who can pick players on merit and have a book of plays.  Short term rolling contract.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:42:42 PM »
Maybe just go with Mark Tinkler.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:40:18 PM »
Rob Edwards was odds on earlier but seems to have drifted, Mark Robins is interesting at 12/1
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:32:00 PM »
Mark Robbins  :alf:
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:22:53 PM »
Im hoping that Forest get beat tonight and sack Steve Cooper.

If Cooper then becomes available, he would be my choice.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:47:00 PM »
Theres more than enough talent in that squad!

Signed two full international attackers and Wilder stubbornly refused to entertain them.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:11:06 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 04:22:53 PM
Im hoping that Forest get beat tonight and sack Steve Cooper.

If Cooper then becomes available, he would be my choice.

Cooper  has a clock only a mother could love
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:35:35 PM »
So if Wilder's been that much of a failure what does that make the fraud Kieran Scott?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:15:00 PM »
Dyche.
