Author Topic: Gibson in a mess of his own making.  (Read 39 times)
In Wilder he appointed something of a petulant control freak. However, Gibson too is also a control freak.After all he is the sole owner of the club.Now that Wilder didn't get what he wanted he is in constant friction with the owner, and Scott. It is obvious to anyone who follows football that the players can't play the system that Wilder dictates. Something has to give. In my view this is happening to the players,and they look deeply out of sorts. If he hasn't lost the dressing room, then he is perilously close to it. The Birmingham game is his last chance to change things. Ditch his system and go for 4:4:2. I can't see this happening. Gibson who is the real architect of this mess will then be forced to bin Wilder,payoff or no payoff. Since Eindohven Gibson has got much more wrong than he has got right. What a sorry state of affairs Boro find themselves in.
Its a case of when to pull the trigger?
All is lost now and we should move for Dyche (if hed come)

Same whine from Wilder yesterday as Preston away in May.
Nothing has changed and he has to go.
Shame as i was hoping we would really kick on.
The aim now ought to be top half at least but we wont achieve that with Wilder. Lets hope hes gone soon.
