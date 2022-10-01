headset

Offline



Posts: 6 220





Posts: 6 220

Re: New 3rd kit ! « Reply #1 on: October 01, 2022, 02:17:13 PM » despite the fact 3rd kit, shirts are just a rip-off to the fans and club money maker given the price of the bastards to start with..





Not that I buy them - that is a nice shirt that has to be said.



a big thumbs up from me:like: