Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 03, 2022, 06:50:17 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New 3rd kit !
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New 3rd kit ! (Read 100 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 196
New 3rd kit !
«
on:
October 01, 2022, 01:56:17 PM »
Im amazed that Errea have made a shirt that I like .
https://twitter.com/boro/status/1576188323709829122?s=46&t=rvQKazAxZVML-uCu1xdpXw
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 220
Re: New 3rd kit !
«
Reply #1 on:
October 01, 2022, 02:17:13 PM »
despite the fact 3rd kit, shirts are just a rip-off to the fans and club money maker given the price of the bastards to start with..
Not that I buy them - that is a nice shirt that has to be said.
a big thumbs up from me:like:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 601
Re: New 3rd kit !
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:38:58 PM »
Works for me!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...