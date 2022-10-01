headset

Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« on: Today at 01:16:01 PM »



bets to be placed when the sides are announced.



For now, sit back and enjoy that rush!



So let's take right back in time before kick-off.





UTB!!..... I'm flirting with a 3-1 boro away win













Tune!







Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:27 PM »



I do like Giles mind you, maybe Jones needs a reality-type check.



anyhow bets are on.





Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Chuba Akpom

Last Goal Scorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Matthew Clarke

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Tommy Smith

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Duncan Watmore, Middlesbrough 1-0

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Interesting afternoon ahead after seeing that 1st 11.



hence me punting a nicker on Watmore 1.0











CMON BORO





for those not at the game or not on holiday elsewhere watching today's game!



see the gazette link for updates etc









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25152190



Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:46:17 PM »





that said a geezer has just sent me this and says they are pretty reliable and good for links.





just pop a few nicker in a charity box for the good deed from headset --------------------=----------------next time u are out in boro!





hope it works on kick-off...







https://soccer24hd.com/





I've popped over to Luxemburg myself for the day to watch the said game - beauty of having a private jet - I've been getting tips off towersy!that said a geezer has just sent me this and says they are pretty reliable and good for links.just pop a few nicker in a charity box for the good deed from headset --------------------=----------------next time u are out in boro!hope it works on kick-off... Logged

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:03:40 PM »
who the fuck picked this game to showcase the white kit - jesus christ the thick bastards - the mooners said it would clash and it has on the box - for me anyway double vision billy -- any one remember him

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM »



Looks like hes set up not to lose, could be a dire watch

dont worry billy buxton joins me when we go behind - he will be at the ready - the good lady is on 2 til 10 so i can waffle on to myself with a few sherberts dont worry billy buxton joins me when we go behind - he will be at the ready - the good lady is on 2 til 10 so i can waffle on to myself with a few sherberts Logged

Posts: 6 222 Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:29:13 PM » back footing us here - yes im inclined to agree with others - Wilder should be concerned here if his remit is top 6 from Gibson...



regardless of what is said in public every business runs with a target and if ours is the bottom 3 Gibson needs to question himself - not that i want him out as chairman im just making comment Logged

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:37:47 PM »





at least we have a good bench to call on .... maddo to be fair called that one early doors.





we need to keep this one 1.0 until half time - then re-jig if we want something from the game.





we are poor as things stand IMO





im well out of sink comms wise - its picture only for me....at least we have a good bench to call on.... maddo to be fair called that one early doors.we need to keep this one 1.0 until half time - then re-jig if we want something from the game.we are poor as things stand IMO Logged

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:59:47 PM »



I've just chuckled at the BBC tees radio call ins ... 2 weeks on the training field to come up with that team formation and first half..... he must want the sack





u can't beat banter whoever that was



Wilder is in for it if we get beat here I'm going to give that a butchers now --I've just chuckled at the BBC tees radio call ins ... 2 weeks on the training field to come up with that team formation and first half..... he must want the sacku can't beat banter whoever that wasWilder is in for it if we get beat here Logged

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:27:15 PM »



but and it's a big but .... we've regressed under Wilder since that early doors league and cup run under him..





he will get pelters tonight if we lose - some might want him gone. which is a fair enough comment.



should we lose today &

lose or fail to win on Wednesday and i would pull the trigger if I was running the show..





that's my honest take on things charlied up or not still, 30 left my thoughts are he came with a top reputation and a CV to match the talk.but and it's a big but .... we've regressed under Wilder since that early doors league and cup run under him..he will get pelters tonight if we lose - some might want him gone. which is a fair enough comment.should we lose today &lose or fail to win on Wednesday and i would pull the trigger if I was running the show..that's my honest take on things charlied up or not Logged

Gingerpig

Gingerpig
Posts: 1 138
Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:49:02 PM »
Wed night may be a shitstorm of a game , fkin shambolic this , keeper we seem obliged to play is shite WB's on at half time , , no fucking shape at all

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:57:46 PM »







get beat







coz im a gentleman i will leave you with this classic and it is a classic that will stand the time of any back in the day RAVERS!





if u don't like this one --- you've been ripped off..



its in headsets top 10 tunes ...clue for any wanna be tecs out there





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0eN4Q80-ho&ab_







many will want him out - Gibson will carry him him through to Wednesday - after that its anyone's guess if weget beatcoz im a gentleman i will leave you with this classic and it is a classic that will stand the time of any back in the day RAVERS!if u don't like this one --- you've been ripped off..its in headsets top 10 tunes ...clue for any wanna be tecs out there Logged

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 796
Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:07:38 PM »
Wilder wont resign because he thinks hes wonderful, and hes greedy. He will want a big payoff and Gibson wont do it. We are stuck with him ,and relegation beckons. We looked a beaten team right from the kickoff. Coventry have a proper striker and they will overhaul us very soon. I know its a cliché but Boro are a club in crisis. We have in the main rather ordinary players, a manager who is useless,and up his own arse ,and an owner who lost the plot years ago. It doesnt bode well does it.



Posts: 6 222 Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread « Reply #28 on: Today at 05:21:27 PM » its a naughty saturday night for any boro fan....



maddo was doing alright untill he said coventry forward was the answer....





i thin k after 11 games its deeper than that fella...unless you are speaking from a script Logged

Posts: 6 222 Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:31:49 PM » it depends what you want bill .... bottom 3 or bottom half is shit for me. every day and every day....





promotion every year .. is a each to their own target.... what do you want every year given the size of us..





The bottom 3 is Wilder problem promotion failure is debatable and maybe sits at Gibson's door..



fair doors on the coventry no 9 explanation maddo ..... and the 10 games before is on whos shoulders if we are getting ballsy! Logged

Posts: 6 222 Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread « Reply #32 on: Today at 05:54:54 PM » its not so much we are in shit show position - league positions are always debatable top and bottom...





bottom 3 for me however is always a no-no in my eyes regardless of gaffer -... after that, it's all about the day out and the chat for me. UTB Logged